UPDATE: E-911 says Coln has been found safe

UPDATE:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Emergency Communications says Coln has been found safe.

EARLIER STORY:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — An alert has been issued for a missing Hardin County 14-year-old.

The alert was sent by Hardin County Emergency Communications District for Ryder Coln.

E-911 says that Coln was last seen walking southbound on Cravens Road from Savannah Christian Academy towards Savannah.

Coln was wearing gray shorts and a blue shirt, E-911 reports. Coln has wavy hair, is around 110 pounds, blue eyes and is slim.

If you have any information that can help find Coln, call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 925-9007.

Find more local news here.