Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet returning to Old Country Store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bring your appetite: a treasured family tradition continues this year at Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store.

The annual Christmas Eve Breakfast Buffet will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 24.

Started by the late Clark Shaw in the 1980s, the event brings families together to enjoy Southern breakfast food and even some last-minute Christmas shopping.

The all-you-can-eat buffet includes traditional dishes such as sausage links, fried bologna, country ham, eggs and fruit, at a special price for guests.

Adults can enjoy the buffet for $5.99 with a hot beverage, with each additional drink at $2.79 plus tax. The price for children is $3.99 with any drink.

A release states complimentary hot beverages will be available, along with train tables and coloring stations for children.

There will also be photos with Santa Claus from 8 a.m. until noon.

According to the release, as many as 200 to 300 guests have been known to wait in line before the doors open, which Brooks Shaw says is part of the tradition.

The release says 1,500 to 1,800 guests have eaten during the Christmas Eve Breakfast each year.

For more information, click here to visit their Facebook page or call (731) 668-1223.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.