Cold Front to Pass Saturday Morning, Cool Weekend, Wet Next Week!

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for December 2nd:

Some isolated bands of heavy rain will continue to move through West Tennessee this afternoon and evening and continue overnight. A few weak storms could accompany the front as it passes early Saturday morning, but severe weather or strong storms is NOT expected. Temperatures will be quite chilly this weekend behind the front. Another round of cold rain could impact some of us on Sunday and rain is likely each day next week. Catch the latest forecast details right here.

MONTHLY & YEARLY RAIN TOTALS UPDATE:

Tuesday was the wettest day in Jackson since August 9th. We saw 1.34″ of rain at the airport. That was about half the rain we saw during the entire month of November.

September, October and November were drier than normal and that is leading to a drought concern across the region. But there is a lot of rain the forecast it appears as we start December.

TONIGHT:

Showers chances will continue tonight a few weak storms cannot be ruled out late night into Saturday morning as the next system will move through. Southerly winds will continue to usher in some gulf moisture and warmer weather until the front passes early Saturday morning. Skies will be cloudy Friday night will be warm with lows only dropping down into the low to mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of clouds and rain showers will be sticking around during the weekend as a system will be drifting though slowly. Highs will reach up to around 60° Saturday morning and will cool down Saturday afternoon and all day on Sunday behind the front.

Sunday highs will make it up to the mid 40s. Cold light rain shower chances will stick around most of the day on Sunday. Saturday night lows will fall down to the low 30s behind the system. The cool down will be short lived as southeast winds will return Sunday night and that will keep Monday morning temperatures in the upper 30s before warming back up nicely on Monday.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds and rain chances will continue into next week with some storm chances possible next Tuesday as the next front will move through sometime during the day. We will be back up in the upper 50s on Monday and mid 60s on Tuesday. The winds will come out of the southeast on Monday but turn to the west late Tuesday evening after the front passes by. Showers are expected to linger into the day on Wednesday as well and the temperatures will remain warm in the low 60s. Cool and mostly dry weather appears to be on tap for next Thursday. Thursday night into Friday another system looks to bring around round of rain to the region. We could see anywhere between 3-6″ of rain on average across West Tennessee next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze in October and the latest cold spell brought record cold to the region including the coldest weather on record before November 24th to Jackson; when we fell to 14° Monday morning November 21st. There does appear to be some warmer weather on tap though as we head into December but it also looks to be a rainy start to the month as well. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in December and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

