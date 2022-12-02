Event honors local children’s superheroes: their dads

JACKSON, Tenn. — Not all superheros wear a mask, and Friday, Washington Douglas Head Start students honored their heroes — their dads.

“All of our children are dressed up as superheroes, so we are calling our dads and our father figures superheroes for the work that they do in the lives of the children,” said Dr. Jerry Woods, coordinator, Head Start and Early Head Start West Tennessee.

Around 30 parents participated in the initiative, and received a hero certificate from their child dressed as their favorite superhero.

Dr. Woods with Head Start says whether it is the dad, or another parental figure, they wanted to appreciate those individuals in each child’s life.

“For supporting us and for supporting their children and just letting them know that they are very important, and that they are real heroes,” Dr. Woods said.

Demario Love was excited to come to the event for his son, and is grateful to be honored.

“I’m here to support the kids, my son,” Love said. “We are here to have a good time and have fun today. I might be his hero, so it feels good.”

Josh Shaw came to participate with his daughter, and says he appreciates the opportunity to get involved.

“Has an effect on their child, and honestly, their child’s education is one of those things that heavily relies on family participation, so it is just really cool to have an event that showcases that,” said Shaw.

And getting to play the hero for the day was the best part.

“It was really awesome and it means a lot,” said Shaw. “It is really cool to get to hang out with my little kiddo. I tour a lot, I am a musician, so I feel like every moment that I take is precious and I’m thankful for.”

Woods says there will be more events planned as part of their male initiative to give parental figures a chance to get involved in their child’s education.

