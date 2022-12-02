Experts share tips on keeping your pet holiday-ready

JACKSON, Tenn. — The holidays are approaching, and we have a few tips for pet owners to get their furry friend ready.

Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona says the biggest trend she has seen with owners is how their pet can stand out.

That includes a splash of color to their tail or ears, a teddy bear cut, or a short haircut with boots on the feet.

Rona says the best thing to do is to take your dog to a professional to get these trends.

And both Rona and Dr. Kristin Wuellner say the best way to keep your pet’s fur at its best is with nutrition.

“We want to make sure that that coat is beautiful year-round, and that starts with healthy skin, and healthy skin starts with nutrition,” Dr. Wuellner said. “Making sure that that pet is being fed, a lot of small dog owners don’t know that there is food tailored specifically to their pet.”

