Hardin County tradition to return for three weekends

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County tradition is returning for three weekends in December.

Christmas on Main in Hardin County

Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17.

The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge!

Guests will have the opportunity to take part in activities such as trolley or carriage rides, arts and crafts, face painting, and even an open-air ice skating rink.

“This is something we work hard for all year long. It’s something that we have people flocking to come to this event from states around. Last year we had people from Texas even show up. It’s fun to see something that a small town can put on that caters to the public, to the citizens, and again, offers a Christmas experience here at home, here in Savannah for free,” said Blake Walley, the Assistant City Manager for the City of Savannah.

Live performances showcasing local talent will also be featured on the courthouse plaza, along with free Christmas and children’s movies in the historic Savannah Theater.

