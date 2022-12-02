Humboldt’s holiday cheer continues into weekend

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –Humboldt’s Christmas on Main Street continuing to expand on Saturday, with businesses joining together to bring the holiday cheer to their community.





Two of the businesses on Main Street, the Opera House and the Coffee Shop, have come together in a new way through their event called Jingle and Mingle.

During the event, various vendors will be inside both establishments with hot chocolate and other goodies available to sip and enjoy.

“It’s amazing, beautiful. It gives you the opportunity to bring not only the businesses on Main Street together, but the community,” said Chris Tucker, the Co-owner of the Opera House. “Also great to realize what you had in your own, local area. And so to see that come together and actually put on for each other, it’s really an amazing thing.”

The Coffee Shop will begin the event at 8 a.m., and the doors of the Opera House will open at 9 a.m.

The event is expected to end by 3 p.m.

The Opera House will continue to host various events through December, including a Winter Humboldt Land, where special guest Santa and Mrs. Claus are said to appear starting on December 19.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.