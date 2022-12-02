Jackson-Madison library announces Community Holiday Party

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local library is inviting the community to celebrate the season.

The annual Community Holiday Party returns to the Jackson-Madison County Library on Thursday, December 15.

All are welcome to attend for a “huge show of holiday cheer” with food, drinks and prizes to enjoy.

Additionally, live music will be provided by members of the Jackson Symphony.

The Community Holiday Party will be held in the Program Center from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information, contact the Library at (731) 425-8600. For more information on upcoming events at the Library, visit their website or Facebook page.

