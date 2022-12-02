JPD: Man shot at Alpine Cove near Rich Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a 21-year-old man was shot on Friday.
The department reports that the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at Alpine Cove near Rich Street in east Jackson.
When officers arrived, they found a Jackson man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, the police department reports.
The Jackson Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at (731) 425-8400.
Jackson police says the investigation is on-going.
