Library to host several events for kids, teens, adults

The Jackson-Madison County Library shared a list of events coming up for kids, teens and adults in December.

For kids, the library says there will be:

December 1 — Family Book Club at 10:30 a.m.

December 5 — Story time at 10:30 a.m.

December 6 — Story time at 10:30 a.m.

December 10 — Pokémon Trading Card Swap at 12 p.m.

December 12 — Story time at 10:30 a.m.

December 13 — Story time at 10:30 a.m.

December 15 — Create-a-game MakerSpace at 4 p.m. (Email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register)

December 15 — Family Book Club at 10:30 a.m.

December 19 — Story time at 10:30 a.m.

December 20 — Story time with Santa at 10:30 a.m.

December 21 — Holiday House Building Competition at 12 p.m. (call to register)

December 29 — Family Book Club at 10:30 a.m.

For teens:

December 1 — Game Nights at 5 p.m. Call Shayne at 731-425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov to register for D&D.

December 3 — Anime Club at 3 p.m.

December 7 — Brown Bag Book Club at 12 p.m.

December 10 — Teen Arts and Crafts at 3 p.m.

December 14 — Brown Bag Book Club at 12 p.m.

December 15 — Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace at 4 p.m. (Email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register)

December 15 — Game Nights at 5 p.m. Call Shayne at 731-425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov to register for D&D.

December 17 — Marvel Club at 3 p.m.

December 20 — BookTok Book Talks at 6 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. (Book is This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron)

December 21 — Holiday House Building Competition at 12 p.m. (call to register)

December 22 — Interactive Movie– Elf! at 3 p.m.

December 28 –Brown Bag Book Club at 12 p.m.

Every Tuesday, Thursday — Teen Homework Help from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For adults:

December 1 — Game Nights at 5 p.m. Call Shayne at 731-425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov to register for D&D.

December 3 — Wrapping Workshop at 3 p.m.

December 5 — Line Dance at 6 p.m.

December 5 — Arts and Crafts for adults at 11 a.m.

December 6 — Tai Chi at 10 a.m.

December 6 — Stitching Hour at 2 p.m.

December 12 — Line Dance at 6 p.m.

December 12 — Arts and Crafts for adults at 11 a.m.

December 13 — Tai Chi at 10 a.m.

December 13 — Stitching Hour at 2 p.m.

December 15 — Community Holiday Party at 12:30 p.m.

December 15 — Game Nights at 5 p.m. Call Shayne at 731-425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov to register for D&D.

December 19 — Line Dance at 6 p.m.

December 19 — Arts and Crafts for adults at 11 a.m.

December 20 — Stitching Hour at 2 p.m.

December 21 — Holiday House Building Competition at 12 p.m. (call to register)

December 22 — Interactive Movie– Elf! at 3 p.m.

December 20 — BookTok Book Talks at 6 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. (Book is This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron)

December 26 — Line Dance at 6 p.m.

December 26 — Arts and Crafts for adults at 11 a.m.

December 27 — Tai Chi at 10 a.m.

December 27 — Stitching Hour at 2 p.m.

Every Tuesday — American Sign Language Practice at 11 a.m.

