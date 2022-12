McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Violent Night

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Universal Pictures’ Violent Night.

An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The movie is available in theaters.

Find more entertainment storiesĀ here.