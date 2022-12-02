Michelle Diaz joined WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Storm Team Weather in November 2022 as the weekend forecaster.

Michelle was born in Salisbury, NC and moved with her family to Jackson when she was three years old and has been here ever since. She is of Salvadorian descent.

Michelle graduated from North Side High School in May of 2018. Since then, she has taken on many different roles to better her skills and grow her career. Michelle has gone from working for Google, to car sales for Carmax, and is now an active Real Estate agent here in Tennessee. Little did she imagine she would soon be forecasting weather for local news.

During her free time she enjoys traveling, spending time with her family and going on walks with her dog. She aims to inspire others to work hard for whatever it is you want to do, as opportunities are endless!

You can reach Michelle at mdiazsanchez@wbbjtv.com.