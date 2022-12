Services for Mr. Billy Joe Rogers, age 80 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, 2:30 P.M., at the Straight Way Apostolic Faith Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Rogers, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Billy-Rogers-18/# !/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.