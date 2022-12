PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds will be closed for a couple of hours for a few days next week.

Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park says from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, they will be closed to visitors for the Wounded Warrior Hunt.

The park says their hours will return to normal after 9 a.m. on those days.

