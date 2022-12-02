Sheriff gives new details on fatal Gibson County shooting

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — New details are shedding light on a deadly shooting that left one person dead, and others injured.

Left: Amanda Cathy; Center Tyler Pierce; Right: Johnny Yarborough Jr.Three suspects are currently connected to a shooting incident in Trenton: Amanda Cathy, Johnny Yarborough Jr. and Tyler Pierce.

The department reports that Cathey is already charged, and Pierce and Yarbrough faces charges of especially aggravated robbery, first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, tampering with evidence, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, theft of property, felony murder.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, when the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office was called in regards of a possible shooting.

Once law enforcement arrived at the Trenton residence, they were able to confirm a shooting had indeed taken place, impacting three individuals.

“The female victim that was outside actually didn’t even know what her injuries were at the time. She says she thought she had been shot, and it turned out she had been shot. I believe it was four times,” said Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas.

The female victim was taken to the hospital, and as of December 1, is still admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The male that was outside thought he had a broken arm. He had not been shot. Once they went in the house, they found another white male in the house that had been shot. What they determined was two times, and he later died at the hospital. Or en route to the hospital,” Thomas said.

The surviving male victim has been released from the hospital after suffering a broken arm.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies spoke with a victim, who helped them determine that three people entered the home, demanded items from the victims while armed with a pistol and a baseball bat.

The sheriff’s office says after a brief struggle, “the defendants began firing the pistol, striking two of the victims before running out of the home.”

After receiving a tip, law enforcement was able to locate a key vehicle, a white Impala, that led to the arrest of one suspect in Milan.

“We’ve since recovered some evidence that is related that we believe is related to the crime scene,” Thomas said. “We have one female, Amanda Cathy, in custody to Gibson County Correctional Complex.”

Amanda Cathy has a bound set for $1.2 million.

“We have two male, white male subjects, Johnny Yarborough Jr. and Tyler Pierce, both from Gibson County, that we have secured warrants on as well, but they’re not in custody at this time,” Thomas said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 855-1121 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

