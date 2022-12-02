Students raise funds through ‘Empty Bowls Project’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local youth group is giving back to the community in their own way.

Empty Bowls Project (2)

Empty Bowls Project (1)

Empty Bowls Project (3)

Empty Bowls Project (4)

Art students at the University School of Jackson are raising money for the ComeUnity Cafe in downtown Jackson.

The fundraising event is a part of the “Empty Bowls Project.”

Students wanted to make art, but be able to use it for something good. So they made soup bowls to sell.

Art teacher, Leah Hackett shared what she hopes her students will learn from the experience.

“I feel like giving back and realizing that their talents are worthwhile and are able to help people is really what I want,” Hacket said.

Those who participated in the event not only purchased a unique bowl, but were given soup and got to sit with others in the community to enjoy their meal together.

Find more local news here.