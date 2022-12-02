TDOT commissioner, governor propose ‘Build With Us’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee and a state commissioner have proposed “Build With Us.”

According to a news release, Build With Us is an infrastructure proposal aimed at allowing private investment in new roadway infrastructure through Public-Private Partnerships.

“As Tennessee continues to experience unprecedented growth, it’s critical we invest in roads and bridges to fully harness our state’s success,” Lee said. “I asked Commissioner Eley to look at best practices around the country to see what’s working and what isn’t. The Build With Us plan will provide quality infrastructure in both rural and urban communities and blunt congestion without raising the gas tax or going into debt.”

The release says that Tennessee is the only state that does not allow P3s for building roads and bridges.

They add that the state’s growth is “far outpacing roadway capacity investments,” with $26 billion being needed for addressing urban and rural congestion.

The release says that the proposed legislation would “ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation” would meet current and future transportation challenges.

TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley joined Lee in announcing the proposal on Friday.

You can find more information on the proposal here.

You can find more news from across the state here.