Below Freezing Tonight, Rainy ALL Next Week!

Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Saturday Evening Forecast Update for December 3rd:

Temperatures will drop down below freezing again Sunday morning across West Tennessee and highs will only reach the mid 40s on Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up nicely next week but clouds and rain showers will dominate the forecast for most of the week. We do have a couple chances for some weak storms and we will let you know just how much rain is on the way; all coming up here.

MONTHLY & YEARLY RAIN TOTALS UPDATE:

Tuesday was the wettest day in Jackson since August 9th. We saw 1.34″ of rain at the airport. That was about half the rain we saw during the entire month of November.

September, October and November were drier than normal and that is leading to a drought concern across the region. But there is a lot of rain the forecast it appears as we start December.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of clouds and rain showers will be sticking around during the weekend as a system will be drifting though slowly. Highs were around 60° Saturday morning but cooled down Saturday afternoon and will remain chilly all day on Sunday behind the front. West Tennessee should see temperatures dropping below freezing overnight and could fall into the 20s depending on what times the clouds return Sunday morning.

Sunday highs will only make it up to the mid 40s. Cold light rain shower chances will return during the afternoon on Sunday. The best chance to see the showers will be in our southern counties. If some showers do develop north of Jackson, a brief wintry mix cannot be ruled out either. Sunday night lows will only fall down to the upper 30s as southeast will try to return by Monday morning. The weekend cool down will be short lived as those southeast winds will be warming us back up nicely on Monday and into next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds and rain chances will continue into next week with some storm chances possible next Tuesday as the next front will move through sometime during the day. We will be back up in the upper 50s on Monday and mid 60s on Tuesday. The winds will come out of the southeast on Monday but turn to the west late Tuesday evening after the front passes by. Showers are expected to linger into the day on Wednesday as well and the temperatures will remain warm in the low 60s. Cool and a little drier weather appears to be on tap for next Thursday afternoon. Thursday night into Friday another system looks to bring around round of rain to the region. We could see anywhere between 3-6″ of rain on average across West Tennessee next week. There is likely another round of rain and maybe some storms on tap for the following weekend as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze in October and the latest cold spell brought record cold to the region including the coldest weather on record before November 24th to Jackson; when we fell to 14° Monday morning November 21st. There does appear to be some warmer weather on tap though as we head into December but it also looks to be a rainy start to the month as well. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in December and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

