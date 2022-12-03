Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec. 3
The Holidays are here! And there is so much fun to be had in West TN!
Check out our list of events going on Saturday, December 3.
- Christmas on Main (Savannah)
- Christmas at the Walk (Jackson)
- Ultimate Christmas Variety Show (Henderson)
- Toys for Tots (Jackson)
- Jingle & Mingle (Humboldt)
- St. Nicholas Festival (Jackson)
- Jackson Symphony Family Christmas Concert
- Jackson Symphony Holiday Pops Concert
- Mistletoe Christmas & Parade (McKenzie)
- Dyer Christmas Parade
- Bolivar Christmas Parade
- Friendship Christmas Parade
- Brownsville Christmas Parade
- Kenton Christmas Parade
- South Fulton Christmas Parade
- Saltillo Christmas Parade
- Gleason Christmas Parade
- Somerville Christmas Parade
- Drive-Thru Christmas Story (Union Hill MB Church in Reagan 6-8pm)
- Free Santa Photos (Jackson)
- Holiday Jazz Brunch (Jackson)
- Cruise In Bicycle and Toy Drive (Henderson)
- Live Nativity (Paris – through Sunday)
- Masonic Christmas Project at Big Lots in Jackson
Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of drive-thru Christmas light displays, click here.
Want to find out about more upcoming events? Check out the websites and social media pages for your local government, library and Chamber of Commerce.
Do you want a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew to attend your event for coverage? Email news@wbbjtv.com with the event’s details and contact information for consideration.
For more local news, click here.