Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec. 3

The Holidays are here! And there is so much fun to be had in West TN!

Check out our list of events going on Saturday, December 3.

Christmas on Main (Savannah)

Christmas at the Walk (Jackson)

Ultimate Christmas Variety Show (Henderson)

Toys for Tots (Jackson)

Jingle & Mingle (Humboldt)

St. Nicholas Festival (Jackson)

Jackson Symphony Family Christmas Concert

Jackson Symphony Holiday Pops Concert

Mistletoe Christmas & Parade (McKenzie)

Dyer Christmas Parade

Bolivar Christmas Parade

Friendship Christmas Parade

Brownsville Christmas Parade

Kenton Christmas Parade

South Fulton Christmas Parade

Saltillo Christmas Parade

Gleason Christmas Parade

Somerville Christmas Parade

Drive-Thru Christmas Story (Union Hill MB Church in Reagan 6-8pm)

Free Santa Photos (Jackson)

Holiday Jazz Brunch (Jackson)

Cruise In Bicycle and Toy Drive (Henderson)

Live Nativity (Paris – through Sunday)

Masonic Christmas Project at Big Lots in Jackson

