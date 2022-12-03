Local church festival celebrates St. Nicholas

JACKSON, Tenn. —One church gets into the Christmas spirit with its special Festival.

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church held their annual St. Nicholas Festival on Saturday.

There were many activities for everyone to enjoy.

Some of those activities included a nativity, petting zoo, music performances, a parish tour, and more.

“I’m a little overwhelmed personally by the number of people here right now, so it’s super exciting. I love that people are learning about the rich heritage that our parish has,” said Laura Wilson, Festival Committee Coordinator.

This was the church’s 6th annual event.

