The music of Christmas returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local symphony brings in the holiday season with the sound of some familiar Christmas tunes.

The Family Christmas Concert was held on Saturday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.





There was a large turnout with families all over west Tennessee in attendance for the concert.

The Jackson Symphony performed and played many Christmas favorites and classics. Like Jingle Bells, Hark the Harold Angel Sing, and many more.

“We are just really excited to bring this concert each year to the community and to welcome all of our patrons throughout West Tennessee to the Jackson Symphony,” said Sherry Freeman, Executive Director for the Jackson Symphony.

The Family Christmas Concert is a Jackson Symphony tradition that dates back several years.

