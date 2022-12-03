Two businesses team up to offer some holiday fun

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. —Humboldt’s Christmas on Main Street continues to expand on Saturday with businesses joining together to bring the holiday cheer to their community.

Two businesses on Main Street, The Opera House Event Hall and The Coffee Shop, have come together in a new way, through their event Jingle and Mingle.

The event took place Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

During the event various vendors were inside both establishments, with hot chocolate and other goodies available to sip and enjoy.

It was a great way to enjoy the holiday season, get some shopping completed and try something new.

