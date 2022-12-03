Dateline: McKenzie and Formerly of Trezevant, TN

Services for Mrs. Virginia Jewell Bobo, 95, will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Republican Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Adam Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Republican Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 1:00 pm until service time. Mrs. Bobo, a Dairy Farmer and factory worker, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. She was born on March 22, 1927 in Hornbeak, TN to William and Emma Wilson Arrington. She was a member of Republican Grove Missionary Baptist Church; she loved growing flowers and had traveled to all 50 states of the United States and to 18 countries. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years Vernon Bobo, a great granddaughter Stacy Bobo, her daughter in law Janice Bobo and son in law Larry Wayne Travis, and two sisters Marine Wilson and Betty Ruth Crocker.

Survivors include three daughters Sandra (Jimmy) Pearson of Huntingdon, TN, Cathy (Doug) Lowery of McKenzie, Susan (Bryon) Ledsinger Huntingdon, TN, a son Danny (Marilyn) Bobo of McKenzie, a sister Oleatha Crocker of Collierville, TN, a brother Clifton Arrington of Milan, TN, six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are: Brian Travis, Stephen Bobo, Jennie Renfroe, Keshia Woods, Taylor Barker, and Kyle Pearson.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers is to please consider making a memorial to the Republican Grove Cemetery c/o Mike Conley 1175 Republican Grove Road Trezevant, TN 38258.

Brummitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 669-3871 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.