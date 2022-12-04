‘Elf’ hits the USJ stage for a final performance

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local school held a holiday performance in Jackson.





The University School of Jackson held a Christmas play on Sunday.

The play was set to music and based on the holiday classic film, “Elf,” which stars actor Will Ferrell.

The performance brings together lower, middle and upper school students, along with some faculty members and parents.

Many people were in attendance to show their support.

Today’s performance was the final chance to see this production.

