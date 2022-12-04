Toys for Tots takes donations at Jackson store

The holiday season is in full swing with Toys for Tots showing up at different stores in West Tennessee.

The Toys for Tots truck was at the Five Below store on Sunday here in Jackson.





The coordinator, Jerry Truelove Jr., as well as another volunteer, were set up outside of the store accepting donations from people in the community going in and out of the store.

Truelove gives some details.

“Today, we are doing a fill a truck for Toys for Tots for this area. We are doing it for the kids in this community,” Truelove said.

Toys for Tots helps families that need it during the holiday season, that would not be able to have a Christmas otherwise.

Once all of the toys have been collected, they go to a warehouse where they are sorted and then distributed to the families that have signed up.

For more information people can go online.

“They can go to the Toys for Tots website and find the Jackson or Gibson County area,” Truelove said.

Truelove says he is happy to be apart of the organization.

“It’s a joy for me. It has been hard work, but it’s a joy for me, because I actually love doing something like this. It’s kind of a thing for me to be generous to everybody else, because that’s just who I am.,” Truelove said.

Since 1947, over 623 million toys have been distributed to 218 million children.

Toys for Tots are celebrating their 75th anniversary.

For more local news, click here.