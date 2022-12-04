USJ’s debut event offers holiday joy and sweets

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local school is in the Christmas spirit.

The University School of Jackson is known for their Holiday Mart during the holiday season, but on Sunday the school held their first ever Cookies with Santa.





Families were invited to come to the school where the children could have their photos taken with Santa.

There were also arts and crafts, baked goods, and more.

Co-chair for the USJ Holiday Mart, Megan Moore, is happy to be able to have an event like this at the school.

“We love it. I’m a parent of a USJ second grader and I just love that we are able to do all of these events. Our parents are so wonderful,” Moore said.

The school is looking to make the Cookies with Santa an annual event.

