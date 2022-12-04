Warm and Rainy Forecast All Next Week

Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Sunday Evening Forecast Update for December 4th:

It has been a soggy day so far across West Tennessee and we even had a few reports of a brief wintry mix earlier this morning. We are expecting a break from the rain tonight before a heavy round of showers returns on Monday. Rain chances and even a few storms will return for Tuesday & Wednesday as well. We will have the latest details and the rest of your forecast coming up below.

MONTHLY & YEARLY RAIN TOTALS UPDATE:

Tuesday was the wettest day in Jackson since August 9th. We saw 1.34″ of rain at the airport. That was about half the rain we saw during the entire month of November.

September, October and November were drier than normal and that is leading to a drought concern across the region. But there is a lot of rain the forecast it appears as we start December.

REST OF THE WEEKEND:

Sunday highs only made it up to the mid 40s. Cold light rain shower fell during the afternoon on Sunday. Sunday night lows will only fall down to the upper 30s as southeast will try to return by Monday morning. The weekend cool down will be short lived as those southeast winds will be warming us back up nicely on Monday and into next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds and rain chances will continue into next week with some storm chances possible next Tuesday. A low pressure system and stalled out front will drift back across West Tennessee on Monday and linger around for most of the week. Some locations could get a half foot of rain next week. We will be back up in the upper 50s on Monday and mid 60s on Tuesday. The winds will come out of the southeast on Monday but turn to the west late Tuesday evening after the front passes back through again.

Showers are expected to linger into the day on Wednesday as well and the temperatures will remain warm in the low 60s. Cool and a little drier weather appears to be on tap for next Thursday afternoon. Thursday night into Friday another system looks to bring around round of rain to the region. We could see anywhere between 3-6″ of rain on average across West Tennessee next week. There is likely another round of rain and maybe some storms on tap for the following weekend as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze in October and the latest cold spell brought record cold to the region including the coldest weather on record before November 24th to Jackson; when we fell to 14° Monday morning November 21st. There does appear to be some warmer weather on tap though as we head into December but it also looks to be a rainy start to the month as well. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in December and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

