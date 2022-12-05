Children shop with law enforcement in Henry County

PARIS, Tenn. — Children in West Tennessee were treated to shopping spree with law enforcement members.

Over the weekend, over 240 kids and their shopping guides toured the Walmart in Paris to find the perfect gift or gifts!

Each child had a $75 limit and was treated afterwards to a bag with fruit, breakfast item and other

goodies.

“We have truly been blessed when we have so many volunteers step up and help the children of this great community,” said F.O.P. Vice President and Henry County Retired Chief Deputy Randy Gean.

The shopping trip involved the Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, First Baptist Church, Henry County Rescue Squad, Henry County High School DECA Criminal Justice Classes, Henry County School Guidance Counselors, and Henry County School Resource Officers.

