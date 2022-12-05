Christmas Parade spreads cheer through Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — A town in Weakley County joined in on the holiday cheer Monday night.





The City of Martin and the Martin Kiwanis Club held their Christmas parade with a theme of “Christmas Joy.”

Residents lined the streets to take in the holiday cheer. The parade started at the University of Tennessee at Martin and made it’s way through downtown.

Those in the parade were judged on their ability to demonstrate the parade theme, originality, and workmanship.

