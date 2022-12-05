Christmas Village returning for second year

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson church is getting back into the Christmas spirit with a second annual event.

The West Jackson Baptist Church has begun setting up the Christmas Village just in time for the holidays.

Rob Simpson, the Children and Families Pastor at West Jackson Baptist Church, says he is happy for the event to be back.

“We are very excited to bring this event back to Jackson for the second time. It has been a lot of preparation so far, but our church family has really pitched in to help. We are very excited to offer this for our community,” said Rob Simpson,

The church will be having the Christmas Village available to view, and it will come along with many activities for the community to enjoy from December 16 to December 18.

“We will have a synchronized light show set to music, we will have a winter tubing experience, live animals in a petting zoo, a hayride nativity, Christmas cookies, hot cocoa, live entertainment, and Christmas carols with candles around our 20 foot Christmas tree. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Simpson said.

Simpson shared how members of the church found inspiration for creating this event.

“Last year as we were preparing for Christmas, we were looking for a way to bring our community together. We wanted to provide something that was a fun option for families to do together. Several of us sat down, and we brainstormed how we can do that best and thought of all the Christmas fun we can pack into one weekend. And Christmas Village is what we came up with,” Simpson said.

The church looks to make this a tradition for many years to come.

