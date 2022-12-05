Expert looks at 2022 holiday seasons best toys

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday, Elizabeth Werner, a lifestyle expert, shared with tips on how to pick out exciting holiday gifts for the special kids in our lives.

Among some of the hottest toys trending for the holidays are the American Girl doll, LEGO DOTS, and Virtual Hero.

The latest innovation from this brand takes the virtual pet game to a whole new level, combining it with wearable tech and physical fitness.

Plus, Masters of the Universe Masterverse He-Man 40th anniversary action figure is one of many classic games hitting the wish list.

And finally, one toy that’s sure to get kids learning and interactive.

“The Echo Dot Kids is amazing. This is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, but now it’s been made just for kids. The owl, the dragon, Alexa’s gonna answer questions, tell them jokes, read them bedtime stories, and so much more,” Werner said.

It also comes with a full one year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

