Humboldt home left with fire, water damage

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to what they called a room and contents fire in a house on Osborne Street.

Fire department officials say they believe an electrical fire began in an upstairs bedroom. From the bedroom the fire quickly moved to the attic.

Firefighters reacted quickly by breaking the upstairs windows to vent the smoke.

According to the Humboldt Fire Department, they had the fire under control in five to 10 minutes.

It took them a little longer to put out fire in the attic insulation. Fire officials say there was significant fire and water damage to the house.

No one was injured in the fire.

