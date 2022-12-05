Mugshots : Madison County : 12/02/22 – 12/05/22 6 hours ago WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Clarence Moody Clarence Moody: Schedule VI drug violations, patronizing prostitution, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Clarence Moody: Schedule VI drug violations, patronizing prostitution, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Aaliyah Smith Aaliyah Smith: Prostitution Andrew Stanford Andrew Stanford: Patronizing prostitution Angela Turner Angela Turner: Prostitution Charles Scaff Charles Scaff: DUI Clayton Nelvis Clayton Nelvis: Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary, theft over $999 Cresenciano Reyes Cresenciano Reyes: DUI David Henderson David Henderson: Patronizing prostitution, resisting stop/arrest David Riggs David Riggs: Violation of probation Dawn Pewitte Dawn Pewitte: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident Deborah Blaylock Deborah Blaylock: Simple domestic assault Deral Moore Deral Moore: Theft over $999 Devante Cole Devante Cole: Patronizing prostitution Erica Boler Erica Boler: Prostitution Eterika Butler Eterika Butler: Prostitution Gregory Kerrent Gregory Kerrent: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication Heather Mitchell Heather Mitchell: Violation of probation Heather Reaves Heather Reaves: Failure to appear Hildred Rice Hildred Rice: Driving on revoked/suspended license Jalen Williamson Jalen Williamson: Aggravated domestic assault, assault, failure to appear Jamaal Holts Jamaal Holts: Violation of probation, failure to appear Jeffrey Dodd Jeffrey Dodd: Leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Jessica Allison Jessica Allison: Prostitution Jessica Ross Jessica Ross: DUI John Brinson John Brinson: Simple domestic assault Kaitlin Woods Kaitlin Woods: Failure to appear Karen Curtis Karen Curtis: Failure to appear Kassondre Hembree Kassondre Hembree: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, prostitution Katie Schweitzer Katie Schweitzer: Prostitution Kristina Trice Kristina Trice: Violation of probation Labryan Warlick Labryan Warlick: Violation of probation Latrez Mays Latrez Mays: Patronizing prostitution Octavian Reeves Octavian Reeves: Violation of order of protection Raphael Ellis Raphael Ellis: Failure to appear Rashontious Long Rashontious Long: Violation of probation Riad Razeq Riad Razeq: Patronizing prostitution Richard Dixon Richard Dixon: Aggravated domestic assault, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Stephan Dignan Stephan Dignan: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/05/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin