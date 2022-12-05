Mugshots : Madison County : 12/02/22 – 12/05/22

Clarence Moody Clarence Moody: Schedule VI drug violations, patronizing prostitution, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Clarence Moody: Schedule VI drug violations, patronizing prostitution, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Aaliyah Smith Aaliyah Smith: Prostitution

Andrew Stanford Andrew Stanford: Patronizing prostitution

Angela Turner Angela Turner: Prostitution

Charles Scaff Charles Scaff: DUI



Clayton Nelvis Clayton Nelvis: Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary, theft over $999

Cresenciano Reyes Cresenciano Reyes: DUI

David Henderson David Henderson: Patronizing prostitution, resisting stop/arrest

David Riggs David Riggs: Violation of probation

Dawn Pewitte Dawn Pewitte: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident



Deborah Blaylock Deborah Blaylock: Simple domestic assault

Deral Moore Deral Moore: Theft over $999

Devante Cole Devante Cole: Patronizing prostitution

Erica Boler Erica Boler: Prostitution

Eterika Butler Eterika Butler: Prostitution



Gregory Kerrent Gregory Kerrent: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Heather Mitchell Heather Mitchell: Violation of probation

Heather Reaves Heather Reaves: Failure to appear

Hildred Rice Hildred Rice: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Jalen Williamson Jalen Williamson: Aggravated domestic assault, assault, failure to appear



Jamaal Holts Jamaal Holts: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Jeffrey Dodd Jeffrey Dodd: Leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jessica Allison Jessica Allison: Prostitution

Jessica Ross Jessica Ross: DUI

John Brinson John Brinson: Simple domestic assault



Kaitlin Woods Kaitlin Woods: Failure to appear

Karen Curtis Karen Curtis: Failure to appear

Kassondre Hembree Kassondre Hembree: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, prostitution

Katie Schweitzer Katie Schweitzer: Prostitution

Kristina Trice Kristina Trice: Violation of probation



Labryan Warlick Labryan Warlick: Violation of probation

Latrez Mays Latrez Mays: Patronizing prostitution

Octavian Reeves Octavian Reeves: Violation of order of protection

Raphael Ellis Raphael Ellis: Failure to appear

Rashontious Long Rashontious Long: Violation of probation



Riad Razeq Riad Razeq: Patronizing prostitution

Richard Dixon Richard Dixon: Aggravated domestic assault, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

Stephan Dignan Stephan Dignan: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/05/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.