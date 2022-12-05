Sorority seeks participants for 2023 Cotillion

JACKSON, Tenn. — A sorority is looking for high schoolers to join their 2023 Cotillion.

The news release from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Nu Sigma Alumnae chapter says they are hosting the Miss Debutante Scholarship Cotillion in April of 2023.

They say if you are a high schooler in West Tennessee, you can join in the cotillion to help with future education.

To apply, call Soror Myrtiss Theus at (731) 267-4978 or any member of Nu Sigma Chapter.

