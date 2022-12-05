Warm Up Coming, Rain Continues All Week Long

Monday Evening Forecast Update for December 5th:

Temperatures will linger in the low 50s from now until Tuesday afternoon when we will warm back up to near 70°. Light rain showers will continue tonight and Tuesday and will get heavy again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A few weak storms could pop up but severe weather is not expected. More rain will return on Thursday but should clear out for a brief period Friday afternoon into the day on Saturday. We will have the latest rain total forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds and light showers will stick around tonight and continue into the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will hang around 50° all night long across West Tennessee. The winds will be light and vary in direction and the humidity will hang around 100% all night as well. Additional rain tonight will be less then 0.25″.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers and clouds will continue to hang around the region all day on Tuesday. Highs will climb up to around 70° in the afternoon due to increasing humidity from southwest winds around 10 MPH. The rain will stay light most of the day before picking up in intensity Tuesday evening and staying heavy into Wednesday morning. Expect between 0.5″ and 1.5″ inches of rain by Wednesday morning when temperatures will only fall down to the low 60s. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder or see some lightning Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

Heavy rain showers are expected early Wednesday morning and will weaken into the afternoon. We will see some light showers chances into the afternoon and evening. Another round of heavy rain including some thunderstorms will return Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Severe weather is NOT expected but some increased winds, thunder and lightning will be possible. Expect another 0.5″ to 1/5″ of rain by Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will hang around the mid 60s and will fall down to the upper 50s by Thursday morning. The winds will come out of the west most of the day before turning back to the south overnight.

THURSDAY:

More heavy rain showers and storms will continue on Thursday and linger around most of the day as the stalled out from will eventually be pushed back through late overnight or early Friday morning. Highs will make it up to around 70° before the front slides through but Thursday night lows will only fall to the upper 50s depending on the timing of the front. Another 0.5″-1.5″ of rain will come down before we finally dry out sometime Friday morning. A few storms will be possible but again, the severe weather threat appears to be quite low.

FRIDAY:

Some early morning showers could continue on Friday but should finally move out sometime early in the day. The sun make try to make a reappearance as well into the afternoon and partly cloudy skies can be expected by Friday night. Highs on Friday will occur early in the day and should be around the low 60s. By Friday night lows will fall back down into the low 40s. The winds on Friday will shift from the south to the northwest during the day as the front moves through.

THE WEEKEND:

Cooler weather will be hanging around the weekend, but another chance at some cold rain looks to move through Saturday night into the day on Sunday. We can expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday and a mostly clouds Sunday. Highs this weekend will only reach the low to mid 50s and both nights, temperatures will drop into the 40s. We could see a few 30s Saturday night depending on the timing of the clouds and rain showers that we are expecting to return. The winds will come out of the northeast on Saturday and come from the east on Sunday. By Sunday night into Monday morning southeast will move back in allowing temperatures to try to warm back up some early next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze in October and the latest cold spell brought record cold to the region including the coldest weather on record before November 24th to Jackson; when we fell to 14° Monday morning November 21st. There does appear to be some warmer weather on tap though as we head into December but it also looks to be a rainy start to the month as well. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in December and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

