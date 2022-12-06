Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person.

The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon.

The sheriff’s office says that Allen has special needs and was last seen wearing a black NIKE hoodie, gray sweatpants and crocs.

They say he likes to walk through the woods, is around 5-feet, 9-inches tall and about 140 pounds.

Anyone that can help find Allen should call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 986-8947.

