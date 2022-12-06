Expert shares what toys help kids build needed skills

JACKSON, Tenn. — The holiday countdown is continuing with toys that can be gifted to children of all ages.

From Spidey & Amazing Friends Web Spinning Hauler in a size that kids as young as preschool can enjoy, to more complex toys like the buildable Pikachu that has over 1,000 pieces that can be put together to create a moving showcase for kids to experience.

These toys and more that were highlighted can be a great way for skills to begin and grow.

“We have found that they learn the most through play, through physical play, through hands-on play. When it comes to a toy like this where they’re building, they’re actually following instructions. They’re learning about logical reasoning and problem solving,” said Elizabeth Warner, a child lifestyle expert.

Warner also shared some easy payment plans and coupons that could be available on PayPal Honey.

