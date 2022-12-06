JMC students showcase skills in music, arts

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson-Madison County students got the chance to showcase their skills Tuesday evening.

Parents, teachers, and staff traveled to Liberty High School to see the hard work of students in the music and arts.

Artwork by students in the school system was put on display to show what they’ve learned this year.

Later in the night, choirs from several schools… including Andrew Jackson, South Elementary, and Rose Hill performed music for their families and teachers.