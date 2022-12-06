Local photography clubs hosts reception

JACKSON, Tenn.–Photography lovers stopped by the old City Hall building at ‘The Ned’ to see what the Jackson photography club has to offer.

All the photos featured are taken by different club members.

Many of the photos captured the essence of the great outdoors such as nature, flowers, insects and more.

In order to help boost community involvement for this exhibit they’re doing something a little different.

If you come into the gallery you have a chance to vote for your favorite photograph. From there you write your top three photographers down, and put it in the ballot.

“If the public will come in and vote best of show in the ballot box we’re going to give memberships this next year for people that do come down and vote. There are a lot of great images here a lot of talented photographers,” says Jeff Roush, Jackson Photography Club founder.

If you’d like to visit the gallery, it’s open everyday until December 29. It’s located in the old City Hall building next to ‘The Ned’ theater.