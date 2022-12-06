Man wanted for vehicular homicide case in FL, captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–A wanted man is captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis.

26-year-old Malik Christopher, of Florida, was wanted by the Miramar Police Department in Florida for vehicular homicide.

Christopher is accused of operating his vehicle while driving under the influence, with a suspended license, and while the vehicle was not registered or insured.

An incident resulted in a car crash that led to the death of one person and damage to city property.

On Monday, Christopher was arrested at a motel off Sycamore View Road in Memphis.

He is now awaiting extradition to Florida.