Nettie Willingham Lacombe, age 86, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN. The family has honored her wishes for cremation and a Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownville, TN with Bro. Richard Dickerson officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN.

Mrs. Lacombe was born on June 25, 1936, in Webster County, MS. She worked as a computer information specialist at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, where she was employed for 54 years. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Brownville, TN. She found great joy in being a fan of the University of Memphis Tiger Basketball Team.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Lacombe to whom she was married for 37 years, and her parents, Paul Willingham and Juanita Dunn Willingham.

She is survived by one daughter, Pam Earnest (Lynn) Earnest of Brownsville, TN; one brother, Howard Willingham of Crump, TN; one sister, Dorothy Newton, from Bartlett, TN; three grandchildren, Benjamin Lee Hatchett (Tonya), Seth Parker Birdsong (Morgan), and Kimberly Earnest (Ashley) and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN for their excellent care and love shown to Mrs. Nettie during these past few months. We will long remember your kindness to our family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, 1520 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN 38017. www.bmhgiving.org

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.