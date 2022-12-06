Silver Alert issued for Haywood County woman

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Silver Alert has been issued for a Haywood County woman.

The alert from the TBI says that Donna Rider has a condition that may prevent her from being able to get home safely.

They say she may be in a 2004 red Jeep Liberty with Tennessee tags “DFD856.”

Anyone that has information on her whereabouts can contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-6158 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

