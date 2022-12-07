Blue Oval project discussed at public forum in Henry County

PARIS, Tenn. — The faces behind Blue Oval City met with a West Tennessee community.

Wednesday morning, this year’s Leadership Henry County class hosted a public forum for their Economic Development Day.

Greater Jackson Chamber’s Kyle Spurgeon and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage, along with Janna Hellums, facilitated an open panel discussion on the Blue Oval project and its future impact.

“The whole concept of the Blue Oval City is just a phenomenal activity for all of our counties, for all of our state, surrounding states, it’s a wonderful opportunity for the economic development in this region,” said City of Paris Mayor Kathy Ray.

Blue Oval City will be home to an industrial complex delivering electric trucks and batteries.

The industrialization is expected to bring in nearly 6,000 jobs, spending $5.6 billion in development.

