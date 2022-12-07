Charles Franklin Cox was born on July 27, 1934, to William Aubrey Cox and Sadie Fortune Cox in McNairy County, Tennessee. He graduated from Collierville High School in 1954. After graduation, he went to work at Oakley Ford and then enlisted in the US Army as a Specialist 3rd Class and served until 1959. He was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. After serving his country, he returned to the Memphis area where he continued his employment at Oakley Ford for several years before moving to Somerville in 1963. He farmed for a number of years before going to work at Dandridge Equipment.

Visitation for Mr. Cox will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville. Services and burial will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM. at Harmony Baptist Church with Bro. Carl Doyle.

Mr. Cox was preceded in death by his parents, William Aubrey Cox and Sadie Fortune Cox; his wife, Mary Jane Cox; his brother, Eugene Fortune Cox; and his sisters, Shirley Fay Sparks, Deliah May Summit, and Nora Alice Wells.

Mr. Cox is survived by his brother, Gary Lynn Cox; his sister, Norma Ray Waterbury; his son, Charles Randal Cox; his daughter, Kimberly Cox Krosp; and his step-son, David Davis. He is also survived by his former wife, Dot Cox, the mother of his children. Mr. Cox was also preceded in death by their daughter, Mary Elisabeth Tucker. Mr. Cox leaves 7 grandchildren and 1 step-grandchild, and 11 great-grandchildren and 1 step-great-grandchild.

Pallbearers for the service are Keith Cox, Clint Cox, Matthew Krosp, David Davis, Justin Davis, and Barry Burch. Honorary Pallbearers are Jarvis Russom, Eddie Moss and the Longtown Coffee Group.

Mr. Cox was a member of Harmony Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Any memorials may be sent to the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Judy Hardister, 523 Monroe St., Brownsville, TN 38012.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.