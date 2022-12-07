Funeral service for Elmer Hilary Brooks, Jr., age 65, will be Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow Monday, December 12th, 2022 10:30 AM at Veterans Veteran’s Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads.

Mr. Brooks died Thursday, December 1st, 2022 in Jackson, TN. Visitation for Mr. Brooks will be on Saturday, December 10th at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.