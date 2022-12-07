Jack M. DeLong, Jr., age 63, resident of Williston, Tennessee, and husband of Jeanne Chambers DeLong, departed this life Thursday evening, December 1, 2022. Jack was born November 3, 1959, to the late Jack M. DeLong, Sr., and Beverly Miller DeLong in DuBois, Pennsylvania.

Jack graduated from DuBois Area Senior High School in 1977. He continued his education at Penn State University where he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Jack then attended Harding University and the University of Arkansas. In 1990, Jack graduated from Memphis State University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Within a couple of years, he obtained his Professional Engineering license. Jack was licensed as a Professional Engineer in 27 states.

In 1982 while attending Harding University, he met the love of his life, Jeanne Chambers DeLong and married on September 8, 1984. On May 11, 1992, their lives were blessed with the birth of their son, Taylor Bishop DeLong. At the time of his death, Jack and Jeanne were married for 38 years. Jack was a member of the Somerville Church of Christ where he had served as a Deacon for many years, led singing for worship services, taught Bible School classes and always had an interest in the training and teaching of the youth.

In 1995, Jack began his employment as a Structural Engineer with Williams Steel Company in Jackson, Tennessee and in 2010, when Williams Steel Company added a Structural Engineering company to its organization, Jack became one of the founding partners and served as Vice President of Engineering for WDE Structural Engineers, Inc. He truly loved working on large heavy industrial project designs. Two of Jack’s marquee design projects were 1) a 320 ft. tall preheater tower for the National Cement Company in Ragland, Alabama designed in 2020; and 2) a 240 ft. tall preheater tower for the Ashgrove Cement Company in Midlothian, Texas, designed in 2012. Jack worked at Williams Steel Company/WDE for over 25 years and was very well respected among his engineering peers and enjoyed discussing structural engineering matters with them at various conferences around the world.

Jack was a lifelong Penn State fan, an avid fisherman and a lure collector. He enjoyed woodworking, bluegrass music, and traveling with Jeanne, time on his tractor, and “sushi Sunday” dates with Jeanne. He deeply loved spending time with his family and especially his grandson, Bishop.

Jack is survived by his wife, Jeanne Chambers DeLong; his son, Petty Officer Second Class Taylor Bishop DeLong of U.S. Navy; his grandson, Bishop Lee DeLong; his mother, Beverly Miller DeLong of DuBois, PA; two sisters, Debbie DeLong Flanary (Gareth) of Agawam, MA and April DeLong Bundy (Roy) of DuBois, PA; his brother, Doug DeLong (Denise) of Goodlettsville, TN; ten nieces, five nephews, five great-nieces and seven great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack M. DeLong, Sr., and by his mother-in-law, Joyce Bishop Chambers Morris.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 6 to 8 P.M. at the Somerville Church of Christ, 15925 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068. The funeral service will be Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11 A.M. at the Somerville Church of Christ, 15925 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Doug DeLong, Roy Bundy, Larry Reid, Jim Bryant, Ryan Hampton, and Wilson Ashmore. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Campbell, Jim Campbell, John Campbell, Gareth Flanary, James Chambers, Lee Phillips, Josh Bundy, Eric Bundy, Ethan Bundy, Brian Vandiver, Daniel Leader, Justin Tesh, Kyle Jordan, Jon Norried, Ben Bashaw, Kent Horton, Mark Copeland, Gary Gaugh, Ronnie Wright, Tommy Sanders, Will Tippit, Lyn Poinsett, Barry Tapp, Darrell Beard, Al Helm, George Adams, Elliot Lambert, Bernes Johnson, and Jason Bryan.

Memorials or donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) www.jdrf.org or the Somerville Church of Christ, 15925 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.