Jackson State selected to test run new initiative

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is receiving help from the state to better prepare its students.

Jackson State Community College submitted a proposal to the Tennessee Board of Regents, Reimagining the Community College Experience program.

Eleven schools submitted a proposal, and four, including Jackson State, were selected.

The four colleges will split $2.2 million to fund a new pilot program. Jackson State will receive over $500,000 to apply to their projects.

“Education looks different right. It’s always evolving. And so what better time to actually reimagine the community college experience,” said Dr. Jennifer Lopes, the Vice President of Academic Affairs for Jackson State Community College.

Jackson State says that the Reimagining the Community College Experience is a Tennessee Board of Regents initiative to improve a student’s success through extensive career exploration, career advising, and a workforce-focused certificate in a student’s first semester.

“We want them to be able to take a marketable skill and a marketable certificate that would work for them in the workplace. That they would be able to actually use to their benefit for gainful employment in the community,” said Lopes.

Jackson State will begin developing a pilot plan for reimagining the community college experience during the spring of 2023. In the fall of 2023, the college will roll the plan out to students.

“We’re looking at a 7-7 model where out classes will go from a traditional 15 week term. And we’re going to start building them into seven week terms so students can actually finish an entire certificate within the first semester,” said Dr. Kyle Barron, the Vice President of Student Services for Jackson State Community College.

This plan will help to retain students by giving them major classes first and then also allowing them to leave the university before graduation with a certificate if they choose to do so.

Jackson State’s plan requires a new staffing position. They are currently deciding the position’s specific job duties at this moment.

