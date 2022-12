JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana.

The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company.

The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in circulation throughout the City of Jackson.”

