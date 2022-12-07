Library holding contest to help ‘disguise’ gingerbread men

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A West Tennessee library is holding a contest that may save gingerbread lives!

The Humboldt Public Library is hosting a Gingerbread Kid decorating contest for all ages, challenging everyone to help a foam cookie get disguised ahead of the holidays.

The library says that they will provide the foam cookie, and it is you who will come up with a fun design.

The library says entries will need to be submitted by December 13, with the winners later being announced on December 19.

The library also shared they are hosting a Homeschool Holiday Gift Exchange on December 13. You can learn more about it on the Humboldt Public Library’s Facebook page.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.