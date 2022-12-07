‘Marry Me’ chicken and more: Google unveils 2022’s top search trends

JACKSON, Tenn. — Google takes a look at the most popular search trends for 2022.

Trend expert Chasity Mhende says Wordle took the top spot on the most searched topic this year.

Also coming up next is the election and election results, and rounding out the Top Five are Betty White, Queen Elizabeth, and Bob Saget.

Mhende says trends are also influenced by different categories overlapping each other, including social media and the top trends in food recipes.

“‘Marry Me’ chicken. I had to search for what that was,” Mhende said. “Green Goddess salad, Jennifer Aniston salad, and the Bella Hadid sandwich. Some of the things that we see on the internet come to life on Google search.”

Click here for the full list of top Google search trends.

For more news across the U.S., click here.